Wildlife in 'catastrophic decline' due to human destruction, scientists warn
BBC
September 10, 2020 6:12 pm
Wildlife is under pressure from habitat loss, including deforestation. [Source: BBC]
Wildlife populations have fallen by more than two-thirds in less than 50 years, according to a major report by the conservation group WWF.
The report says this “catastrophic decline” shows no sign of slowing.
And it warns that nature is being destroyed by humans at a rate never seen before.
Wildlife is “in freefall” as we burn forests, over-fish our seas and destroy wild areas, says Tanya Steele, chief executive at WWF.