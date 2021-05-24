Home

World

Wildfire explodes to third-largest in California history

AP News
August 7, 2021 7:31 am

A Northern California wildfire that is now the third-largest in state history had burned for weeks.

Mostly in remote wildland areas with few people, before it roared through the little mountain community of Greenville, driven by shifting winds and bone-dry vegetation.

Eva Gorman has called the town home for 17 years and said it was love at first sight when she and her husband bought the house where they raised their son.

Article continues after advertisement

“We walked up to the front of the house and said ’Oh wow, this is it,” she said, a place where her grandmother’s dining room chairs and her aunt’s bed from Italy fit just right. “You know when you run across something that fits like an old shoe or glove?”

Now the town is in ashes after hot, dry, gusty weather drove the fire through the Gold Rush-era Sierra Nevada community of about 1,000. The blaze incinerated much of the downtown that included wooden buildings more than a century old.

The winds were expected to calm and change direction heading into the weekend but that good news came too late for Gorman. She was told that her home burned down — but is waiting until she can see it with her own eyes to believe it’s gone.

