[Source: 1News]

A slip has come down on top of three cars in the Wellington suburb of Melrose on Saturday.

The ongoing heavy rain has led to multiple landslips around the city.

Sutherland Crescent was closed following the incident.

On Saturday morning, a spokesperson for Wellington City Council told 1News there have been about 120 weather-related incidents reported to their Contact Centre team since Thursday morning.