Why a K-pop girl band's panda cuddle has angered Chinese

A popular K-pop girl band has stirred controversy in China after its members were accused of mishandling a baby panda on their reality TV show.

The stars of Blackpink were filmed this month cuddling three-month-old cub Fu Bao at a South Korean zoo.

The clip appears innocent enough, but the scenes have provoked fury in China, where the treatment of pandas overseas can be a sensitive issue.

As anger grew, the band’s label said the video had been taken down.