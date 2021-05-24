WHO warns pandemic will drag on into 2022

The World Health Organisation says COVID pandemic will “go on for a year longer than it needs to” because poorer countries are not getting the vaccines they need.

Dr Bruce Aylward, senior leader at the WHO, said it meant the COVID crisis could “easily drag on deep into 2022”.

Less than 5% of Africa’s population have been vaccinated, compared to 40% on most other continents.

The UK has delivered more than 10 million vaccines to countries in need after pledging a total of 100 million.

Dr Aylward appealed to wealthy countries to give up their places in the queue for vaccines in order that pharmaceutical companies can prioritise the lowest-income countries instead.

The vast majority of COVID vaccines have been given in high-income or upper-middle-income countries.

Africa accounts for just 2.6% of doses administered globally.