WHO warns new COVID wave inevitable in Europe as cases rise

A third wave of infections is now inevitable unless citizens and legislators are “disciplined”, the World Health Organization (WHO) warns.

It says a 10-week decline in new coronavirus infections across Europe has come to an end.

The number of new cases across Europe rose by 10 percent last week.

This was highlighted at the UN health agency’s briefing in, Denmark yesterday.

The Who says the uptick in infections was driven by increased mixing, travel, gatherings, and easing of social restrictions, as countries throughout the region edge out of lockdown measures.