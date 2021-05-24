WHO warns Europe once again at epicentre of pandemic

Europe is once again “at the epicentre” of the COVID pandemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned, as cases soar across the continent.

At a press conference WHO Europe head Hans Kluge said the continent could see half a million more deaths by February.

He blamed insufficient vaccine take-up for the rise.

Article continues after advertisement

The rate of vaccination has slowed across the continent in recent months. While some 80 percent of people in Spain are double jabbed, that number is lower in France and Germany – at 68% and 66% respectively.

It is lower still in some central and eastern European countries.

Only 32 percent of Russians were fully vaccinated by October 2021.

Kluge also blamed a relaxation of public health measures for rising infections in the WHO’s European region, which covers 53 countries including parts of Central Asia.

So far the WHO has recorded 1.4 million deaths across the region.