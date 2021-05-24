WHO urges ‘rational’ measures against Omicron variant

The World Health Organization has called for countries to keep calm and take “rational” measures in response to the new coronavirus strain, Omicron.

The Omicron variant was already in the Netherlands when South Africa alerted the WHO about it last week.

It remains unclear where or when the variant first emerged – but that has not stopped wary nations from rushing to impose travel restrictions, especially on visitors coming from Southern Africa.

Article continues after advertisement

Those moves have been criticised by South Africa and the WHO has urged against them, noting their limited effect.