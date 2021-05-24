WHO urges immediate ceasefire in Ukraine

The head of the World Health Organization is pleading with the United Nations Security Council to work toward an urgent ceasefire in Ukraine.

“As if Covid is not enough, to have a devastating war like this is dangerous for the world,” Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the 15-member body on Thursday.

The WHO has now verified 43 attacks on health care inside the war-torn country, with at least 12 people – including health workers – killed and 34 injured.

“In any conflict, attacks on health-care are a violation of international humanitarian law,” Dr Tedros said.

“They deprive people of urgently-needed care and break already-strained health systems.”

He said the attacks had already led to severe disruption to health services and access to basic commodities in Ukraine, warning its consequences “will reverberate for years or decades to come”.