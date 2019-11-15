Who should wear a face mask or face covering?

Face covering has been made compulsory in Texas as coronavirus cases skyrocket in the State.

The directive applies to counties with 20 or more Covid-19 cases, which covers most of Texas’ 254 counties.

Texas hit a record of more than 8,000 virus cases in a day on Wednesday, up from about 2,400 two weeks ago.

Americans are about to mark the Fourth of July weekend, with some beaches coast to coast shut and fireworks displays cancelled.

There have now been 2.7 million recorded infections nationwide and more than 128,000 deaths since the pandemic began.