WHO reports largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases

The director-general of the World Health Organization says more cases have been reported to the agency in the last 24 hours than any time since the novel coronavirus outbreak began.

The Director General says the world still has a long way to go in this pandemic.

He says in the last 24 hours, there have been 106,000 cases reported to WHO – the most in a single day since the outbreak began.

Almost two-thirds of these cases were reported from the United States, Russia, Brazil and India.