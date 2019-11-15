Home

World

WHO reports largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases

CNN
May 21, 2020 11:17 am
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization, speaks during a news conference at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. [Source: CNN]

The director-general of the World Health Organization says more cases have been reported to the agency in the last 24 hours than any time since the novel coronavirus outbreak began.

The Director General says the world still has a long way to go in this pandemic.

He says in the last 24 hours, there have been 106,000 cases reported to WHO – the most in a single day since the outbreak began.

Almost two-thirds of these cases were reported from the United States, Russia, Brazil and India.

