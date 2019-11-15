WHO records highest rise in COVID-19 cases

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recorded the biggest one-day increase in coronavirus cases, with the Americas responsible for most of the new infections.

The WHO said more than 183,000 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours.

Most – more than 50,000 – came from Brazil, followed by the US and India.

Article continues after advertisement

The number of confirmed cases is partly a reflection of increased testing around the world.

It says the outbreak in Beijing seems to be easing, with nine new cases reported

Globally, there have been almost 9m confirmed cases since the outbreak began, with 467,000 deaths