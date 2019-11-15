Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

World

WHO records highest rise in COVID-19 cases

BBC
June 22, 2020 5:44 pm
The World Health Organization (WHO) has recorded the biggest one-day increase in coronavirus cases, with the Americas responsible for most of the new infections. [Source: BBC]

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recorded the biggest one-day increase in coronavirus cases, with the Americas responsible for most of the new infections.

The WHO said more than 183,000 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours.

Most – more than 50,000 – came from Brazil, followed by the US and India.

Article continues after advertisement

The number of confirmed cases is partly a reflection of increased testing around the world.

It says the outbreak in Beijing seems to be easing, with nine new cases reported

Globally, there have been almost 9m confirmed cases since the outbreak began, with 467,000 deaths

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.