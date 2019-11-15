WHO records a surge in COVID-19 cases in one day

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recorded a record one-day rise in the number of new coronavirus infections, with 307,930 reported over 24 hours.

The agency said that deaths rose by more than 5500, bringing the global total to 917,417.

The biggest increases in infections were reported in India, the US and Brazil.

Worldwide there have been more than 28 million confirmed cases, half of which have been in the Americas.

The previous one-day record for new cases was on 6 September when the WHO reported 306,857 new infections.