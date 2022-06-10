WHO ‘open to any and all scientific evidence’

[Source: Aljazeera]

Health experts say further research is needed to determine how COVID-19 first began – including a more detailed analysis of the possibility it was a laboratory accident.

That stance by the World Health Organization expert group marks a sharp reversal of the UN health agency’s initial assessment of the pandemic’s origins, when it concluded last year it was “extremely unlikely” that COVID-19 might have spilled into humans from a lab.

In a report released on Thursday, WHO’s expert group says “key pieces of data” are still missing to explain how the pandemic began.

Article continues after advertisement

The scientists says the group will “remain open to any and all scientific evidence that becomes available in the future to allow for comprehensive testing of all reasonable hypotheses”.

It noted since lab accidents in the past have triggered some outbreaks, the highly politicised theory could not be discounted.