WHO 'let pandemic spin out of control', says US

The US has accused the World Health Organization (WHO) of allowing the COVIDd-19 outbreak to spin “out of control” at the cost of “many lives”.

“There was a failure by this organisation to obtain the information that the world needed,” US health secretary Alex Azar said on Monday.

Mr Azar made the comments in an address to the UN’s World Health Assembly.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus earlier agreed to a review over the agency’s handling of the pandemic.

Dr Tedros said an independent evaluation, which would look at what lessons could be learned and put forward any recommendations, would take place “at the earliest opportunity”.

The two-day assembly – an annual meeting involving 194 member states of the WHO that reviews the work of the UN’s health agency – comes amid recriminations between the US and China over the virus.

US President Donald Trump, who faces re-election this year and has been criticised for his handling of the pandemic, has blamed China for trying to cover up the outbreak and has accused the WHO of failing to hold Beijing to account.