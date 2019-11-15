Home

WHO halts trials of hydroxychloroquine over safety fears

| @BBCWorld
May 26, 2020 7:32 am

Testing of the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a possible treatment for coronavirus has been halted.

World Health Organization (WHO) says this is because of safety fears.

Trials in several countries are being “temporarily” suspended as a precaution, the agency said on Monday.

It comes after a recent medical study suggested the drug could increase the risk of patients dying from Covid-19.

President Donald Trump has said he is taking the drug to ward off the virus.

The US president has repeatedly promoted the anti-malarial drug, against medical advice and despite warnings from public health officials that it could cause heart problems.

