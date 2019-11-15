WHO halts hydroxychloroquine, HIV drugs in COVID trials after failure to reduce death

The World Health Organization says it is discontinuing its trials of the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine and combination HIV drug in hospitalised patients with COVID-19 after they failed to reduce mortality.

The setback came as the WHO also reported more than 200,000 new cases globally of the disease for the first time in a single day.

The United States accounted for 53,213 of the total 212,326 new cases recorded on Friday.

Article continues after advertisement

The WHO in a statement says that the interim trial results show that the drugs produce little or no reduction in the mortality of hospitalised COVID-19 patients when compared to standard of care.

The U.N. agency says the decision, taken on the recommendation of the trial’s international steering committee, does not affect other studies where those drugs are used for non-hospitalised patients.