WHO warns countries to do everything to contain COVID-19

The World Health Organization says the COVID-19 outbreak should not be described as a pandemic.

This is because it is not spreading uncontrollably, it has warned countries to “do everything” to contain the disease.

The WHO says we’re in a phase of preparedness for a potential pandemic.

UN Secretary General António Guterres says although it is still possible to contain the disease if some countries fail and do not do everything that is needed, this can still become out of control with dramatic consequences for global health and the economy.

Guterres says while a sudden increase in new cases outside China is concerning, what is most needed is containment, not scaremongering.

“I think it’s important to say that all countries – and this is now a problem that is affecting many countries in the world – all countries must do everything to be prepared and all countries must do everything respecting naturally the principle of non-discrimination, without stigmatization, respecting human rights; doing everything that they can to contain the disease.”

China has so far reported a total of 77,362 cases of COVID-19, including 2,618 deaths.

According to WHO, outside China, there are now 2074 cases in 28 countries, and 23 deaths.