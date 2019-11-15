WHO aware of reports of inflammatory syndrome in children

The World Health Organization (WHO) said it is aware of the United Kingdom report about a small number of children with the inflammatory response to COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO technical lead for the coronavirus response said, “We’re looking at this with our clinical network, and in fact our clinical network had a teleconference yesterday which discussed this.”

“There are some recent rare descriptions of children in some European countries that have had this inflammatory syndrome, which is similar to the Kawasaki Syndrome, but it seems to be very rare,” Van Kerkhove said.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO’s health emergencies program, said clinicians are looking into what is “causing the inflammation that attacks tissue, other than lung tissue.”

“We’ve seen this in the past with many emerging diseases. They don’t necessarily only attack one type of tissue; there can be multiple organs affected and many of you have seen the reports of other organs that have been affected with this disease,” Ryan said.