World

WHO approves India COVID vaccine for emergency use

| @BBCWorld
November 4, 2021 9:02 am
[Source: BBC]

The World Health Organization (WHO) has granted approval for emergency use to India’s government-backed COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin.

The vaccine was approved in India in January while the third phase of clinical trials was still under way, sparking some concern and criticism.

Bharat Biotech, which makes the vaccine, has since published data suggesting 78% efficacy.

The WHO said in a tweet it believed the benefits far outweighed the risks.

Some experts had pointed to a fast-track approval and incomplete data, but the firm’s chairman, Dr Krishna Ella, said the vaccine was “200% safe”.

The WHO’s expert panel, which authorises emergency approvals, had asked for more data last month while examining the application Bharat Biotech had filed in July.

The approval will also be a relief to the tens of millions of Indians who have received the jab – India has administered more than 105 million Covaxin doses so far – and a fillip for Bharat Biotech.

