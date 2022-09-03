White House vows to tackle sexual assault in military amid rise

[Source: Aljazeera]

The Biden administration has said ending sexual assault and harassment in the United States military remains a priority after a report released this week found that reported cases of sexual assault in the military jumped 13 percent last year.

White House press secretary said President Joe Biden signed an executive order in January to respond to gender-based violence in the military, including making sexual harassment a specific offence under the US military justice code.

Critics have accused the government of failing to take the bold steps they say are necessary to address the problem.