White House seeks coronavirus relief bill after stimulus rejected

The Trump administration has called on Congress to pass a stripped-down coronavirus relief bill using leftover funds from an expired small business loan programme as negotiations on a broader package ran into resistance.

The proposal on Sunday was the latest twist in the on-again, off-again talks to try to secure more stimulus for the economy, which is struggling to recover from coronavirus-related shutdowns that threw millions of Americans out of work.

In a letter to legislators, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and White House Chief of State Mark Meadows said they would continue to talk to Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to try to reach agreement on a comprehensive bill.

However, they said Congress should “immediately vote” on legislation to enable the use of the unused Paycheck Protection Program funds, which total approximately $130bn.