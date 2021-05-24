White House praises Spotify's new COVID disclaimers

The Biden administration believes that Spotify’s move to add advisory warnings to podcasts discussing COVID-19 is a “positive step”, according to press secretary Jen Psaki.

The move comes after several musicians asked to have their music pulled from the streaming service amid growing controversy over Joe Rogan’s show.

Ms Psaki said the White House hoped other platforms would follow suit.

Joe Rogan has pledged to try harder to offer more balanced views.

Speaking to reporters during a briefing on Tuesday, Ms Psaki said the White House was encouraged by Spotify’s decision to add disclaimers, but that tech platforms and media outlets should collectively do more.

While the disclaimers were a “positive step”, the White House still wanted “every platform to continue doing more to call out misinformation”.

Musicians including Neil Young and Joni Mitchell have been outspokenly critical of Mr Rogan and asked for their music to be removed from Spotify, which they accused of helping spread COVID misinformation.

The controversy was largely centred on two recent episodes of the Joe Rogan experience podcast featuring cardiologist Dr Peter McCullough and immunologist Dr Robert Malone.

Both expressed views that are contrary to that of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).