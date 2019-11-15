Home

White House plans to disband virus task force

| @BBCWorld
May 6, 2020 10:34 am
Donald Trump: "We are bringing our country back" [Source: BBC]

US President Donald Trump has confirmed the White House coronavirus task force will be winding down, with Vice President Mike Pence suggesting it could be closed within weeks.

The president it had done a great job but the response would take a new form.

“We are bringing our country back,” Mr Trump said during a visit to a mask-manufacturing factory in Arizona.

New confirmed infections per day in the US currently top 20,000, and daily deaths exceed 1,000.

US health officials warn the virus may spread as businesses begin to reopen.

