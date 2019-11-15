White House on lockdown amid protests

The White House in the US is currently in lockdown, as protests escalate over the death of George Floyd.

Protesters have been filmed spray painting on the White House as security places the building in lockdown.

Multiple White House reporters have posted that they are still inside the building.

Article continues after advertisement

Protests continue to multiply across the US after the murder of African American George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The police officer who knelt on Floyd has been charged with murder.

Hundreds took to the streets in Minneapolis last night for the third night of protests that torched parts of the city and left shop windows smashed.

Protests also spread to Phoenix, Denver, Memphis, Columbus and New York.