White House hosted COVID 'superspreader' event, says Dr Fauci

Top US virus expert Dr Anthony Fauci has criticised the White House for hosting a gathering last month that has been linked to an outbreak of COVID-19.

Dr Fauci, a member of the White House’s coronavirus task force, said the president’s unveiling of his judicial nominee was a “superspreader event”.

Dozens of White House aides and other contacts were reportedly infected.

Article continues after advertisement

President Donald Trump’s doctors have just cleared him to hold public events as he himself recovers from COVID-19.

Trump – who was discharged from hospital on Monday after three nights – was asked in an interview with Fox News on Friday evening about the symptoms he had experienced.