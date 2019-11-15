White House expands coronavirus testing as death toll rises

US Vice-President Mike Pence has said that any American can be tested for the coronavirus if ordered by a doctor, as the country’s death toll rises to 11.

Mr Pence, tapped by Donald Trump to lead the US outbreak response, also said that the White House will begin on-camera briefings on the virus.

Some health officials have cast doubts on the government’s response, asking how they could accelerate testing.

There are now at least 147 US patients with Covid-19 in 16 states.

The cases are scattered across the country, with concentrations in Washington state, California, Texas and Nebraska.

As the US outbreak spreads, Mr Pence said the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention would lift existing restrictions on tests and provide new guidelines for speeding up exams for those who fear they are infected.