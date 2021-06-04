Home

White House defends Dr Fauci over lab leak emails

| @BBCWorld
June 4, 2021 1:15 pm
[Source: BBC]

The White House has defended the president’s top coronavirus adviser, Dr Anthony Fauci, amid scrutiny of his recently released work emails.

Press secretary Jen Psaki says Dr Fauci had been an “undeniable asset” in the US response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr Fauci meanwhile told CNN an email exchange on the lab leak theory of the virus was being taken out of context.

There is no evidence COVID-19 came from a lab, though US President Joe Biden has ordered a review into the matter.

Also on Thursday, Biden announced the US would donate 25 million doses of surplus coronavirus vaccine to Covax, the global facility designed to distribute vaccines fairly.

