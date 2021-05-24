Chernobyl in Ukraine staff 'held hostage'

White House press secretary Jen Psaki just told reporters at her daily briefing that there are reports Russian soldiers are holding the staff of the Ukrainian nuclear site hostage.

She says they are outraged by credible reports that Russian soldiers are currently holding the staff of the Chernobyl facilities hostage.

Psaki says this unlawful and dangerous hostage-taking, which could upend the routine civil service efforts required to maintain and protect the nuclear waste facilities, is obviously incredibly alarming and gravely concerning.

The US has condemned it and are requesting their release

Russian forces have taken control of Chernobyl, site of the 1986 nuclear disaster and a place that remains radioactive to this day – prompting significant concern from international nuclear watchdogs.

Prof Claire Corkhill, nuclear materials expert at Sheffield University, told the BBC about the dangers of military clashes taking place near the site.

The Chernobyl site contains several nuclear waste containment facilities – including the “new safe confinement” – the protective dome that covers the reactor that was so badly damaged by the infamous 1986 explosion.

She says these buildings are designed to keep radioactive materials inside, but they’re not necessarily armoured; they’re not designed to operate in a war zone.

Prof Corkhill says that although piercing one of these structures wouldn’t necessarily cause a repeat of the Chernobyl disaster – where plumes of radioactive material dispersed across Europe – it could “set us back 30 years in terms of the work that has been done clearing up the site.