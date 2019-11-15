White House 'broke law' by withholding Ukraine aid, says watchdog

The White House broke the law by withholding aid to Ukraine that had been approved by the US Congress, a government watchdog has said.
The Government Accountability Office (GAO) comes as President Donald Trump faces an impeachment trial in the Senate related to the withheld aid.
He is accused of freezing aid to pressure Ukraine to investigate a political rival.
Ukraine has opened a probe on separate allegations linked to the impeachment.
