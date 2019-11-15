World
White House aide tests positive as military leaders quarantine
BBC news
October 7, 2020 12:45 pm
White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller says he has tested positive for COVID.
COVID-19 is spreading further among those close to President Trump, with White House advisor Stephen Miller and a senior military official infected.
Mr Miller, who has been self-isolating for the past five days, confirmed he had contracted coronavirus on Tuesday.
Top US General Mark Milley and other military leaders are also quarantining after Coast Guard official Admiral Charles Ray tested positive.
Other officials are self-isolating “out of an abundance of caution”.
Adm Ray, vice commandant of the US Coast Guard, is said to be experiencing mild symptoms.
