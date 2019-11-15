Whistleblower offers window into HHS’s flawed COVID-19 response

A new whistleblower complaint has drawn attention for its allegations that the Trump administration retaliated against a scientist who sent early coronavirus warnings.

The case also provides an insider account of the dysfunction critics say paralyzed the Department of Health and Human Services at the dawn of the COVID-19 response.

The complaint by Dr. Rick Bright, who headed a federal agency called the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, until April 20, says HHS Secretary and his top aides dismissed experts’ warnings about the impending epidemic, failed to implement vital procedures and got sidetracked with political backbiting.

Bright’s complaint, was the subject of media reports for its description of the administration’s scramble to make malaria drugs available at President Trump’s behest.

However, the complaint also offers fresh details that haven’t been highlighted.

They show how tensions between public health agencies likely delayed a more aggressive early government response.

When Bright pushed top management in late January to move aggressively, the complaint said, HHS leaders “responded with surprise at Dr. Bright’s dire predictions and urgency, and asserted that the United States would be able to contain the virus and keep it out of the United States.”