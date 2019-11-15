When police 'take a knee' in solidarity

Some of the US protests have turned violent – but people online are drawing attention to the positive stories coming out of the demonstrations.

That includes several examples of videos and photos of police officers kneeling with protesters.

One of those moments was from a protest in New York over the weekend.

It’s a symbolic act, as some American athletes have “taken the knee” during the US national anthem in the past few years in protest at police brutality.

A video capturing that moment, taken by Aleeia Abraham, was published on Sunday and has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times on Facebook.

“Some people are saying maybe they [the police] were told to do this to stop the violent riots,” she told BBC OS.

The video shows police kneeling alongside some protesters as they chant the names of black American men who have died in interactions with police in recent years.

“We weren’t a violent crowd – we made that clear early on. But I don’t know why they did it. We never got to have that conversation. Did it mean they finally heard us and they understood? Was it just something to do so we wouldn’t become violent or to calm us down, to pacify us?,” she said.

“I hope this is a change. It’s an awesome step in the right direction.”