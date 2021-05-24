Home

What we know so far about the Omicron subvariant BA.2

Aljazeera
February 5, 2022 1:36 pm
[Source: Aljazeera]

As the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus continues its frenetic spread around the world, a new subvariant has been detected in dozens of countries.

Omicron was first reported by South Africa in November and has since replaced the Delta variant in most countries as the most prevalent strain.

The dominant form of Omicron, known as BA.1, continues to account for the vast majority of confirmed new COVID-19 infections globally, but another subvariant, known as BA.2, has begun to outcompete it in some places.

Some early studies have shown BA.2 appears to be more transmissible than the dominant BA.1 subvariant – leading scientists to ramp up their investigations.

The strain is being closely watched in countries including Denmark, India and Nepal where it has become dominant, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Here is what we know so far: What is the BA.2 subvariant? The BA.2 strain is one of several sublineages of the Omicron variant identified so far, which also include BA.1 and BA.3.

The BA.1 version has caused the highest number of Omicron COVID-19 cases globally. As of January 31, BA.1 comprised 96.4 per cent of sequences submitted to the Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data, the WHO reported.

According to the director of the UCL Genetics Institute in London, Francois Balloux, BA.1 and BA.2 are some 20 mutations – a change in the DNA sequence that leads to genetic variation – apart.

Moreover, BA.2 has been dubbed as the “stealth variant”, as it lacks a genetic deletion on the spike protein – part of the virus that enters human cells – making it harder to track using polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing.

