What to expect as China-US trade talks resume

The US and China are due to resume trade talks in the coming days that last took place in January before tensions escalated.

The two economic superpowers have been embroiled in a trade war since 2018 that has damaged the world economy.

In January both countries agreed to ease restrictions imposed on imported goods from each other.

However, relations have become increasingly strained in the last six months over a wide range of issues.

US President Donald Trump has clashed with China recently over two Chinese apps, TikTok and WeChat, which could be banned in the US over national security concerns.