What Kyrsten Sinema's party switch means for Senate Democra

Sinema said she was leaving the Democratic Party to become an independent.

Democrats had barely a few days to enjoy their 51-seat majority in the Senate until Arizona Sen.

Kyrsten Sinema announced Friday morning she was leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an independent.

Article continues after advertisement

The big question now: What does it mean for Democrats?

The bottom line: Sinema’s shift will not change the balance of power in the Senate.

But it will give Democrats less breathing room than they were hoping for.