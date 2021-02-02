Home

TC ANA
World

Wet snow turns to sleet in northern New England

AP News
February 3, 2021 10:00 am

In its second day in the Northeast, a snow storm left nearly 15 inches (38 centimeters) of snow piled up in parts of New Hampshire.

The snow changed over to sleet in areas of Maine and New Hampshire, adding to the misery of removal.

Snow is expected to continue in Vermont and Maine until Wednesday morning.

Skiers rejoiced as heavy snow fell in the region’s mountains. Off the Maine coast, the storm whipped up waves that approached 30 feet (9 meters), and a 73-mph (117-kph) gust was recorded at an offshore buoy.

Some COVID-19 vaccination sites in Connecticut remained closed or delayed their openings Tuesday as cleanup from the winter storm continued.

The Yale New Haven Health system, which runs several hospitals in southern Connecticut, said its vaccination sites were closed Tuesday and staff were contacting people to reschedule appointments. The system’s COVID-19 testing sites were set to reopen at noon.

The state’s largest vaccination site near the University of Connecticut football stadium in East Hartford also delayed its reopening to noon Tuesday. Hartford HealthCare kept its vaccination and testing sites open as scheduled Monday and Tuesday.

The storm, which dumped up to 19 inches (48 centimeters) of snow in some parts of the state, forced the cancellations of 10,000 vaccination appointments on Monday, state officials said. Efforts are under way to provide vaccinations by the end of the week to people whose appointments were canceled.

“Many providers said they were planning on extended hours and reaching out to individuals directly for rescheduling,” said Max Reiss, a spokesperson for Gov. Ned Lamont.

