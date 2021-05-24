Westerners rush to leave Kabul, rescue Afghans

The chop of US military helicopters whisking American diplomats to Kabul’s airport punctuated a frantic rush by thousands of other foreigners and Afghans to flee to safety as well, as a stunningly swift Taliban takeover entered the heart of Afghanistan’s capital.

The US was pouring thousands of fresh troops into the country temporarily to safeguard what was gearing up to be a large-scale airlift.

It announced late Sunday it was taking charge of air-traffic control at the airport, even as it lowered the flag at the US Embassy.

Sporadic gunfire at Kabul international airport frightened Afghan families fearful of Taliban rule and desperate for flights out, in an ever-more chaotic and compressed evacuation.

NATO allies that had pulled out their forces ahead of the Biden administration’s intended August 31 withdrawal deadline were rushing troops back in as well this weekend, to airlift their citizens.

Some complained the US was failing to move fast enough to bring to safety Afghans at risk of reprisal from the Taliban for past work with the Americans and other NATO forces.