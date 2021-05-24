West unleashes SWIFT bans, more crushing penalties on Russia

The United States and European nations agreed on Sunday to impose the most potentially crippling financial penalties yet on Russia over its unrelenting invasion of Ukraine.

They are going after the central bank reserves that underpin the Russian economy and severing some Russian banks from a vital global financial network.

The decision, announced as Ukrainian forces battled Sunday to hold Russian forces back from Ukraine’s capital and residents sheltered in subway tunnels, basements and underground garages, has the potential to spread the pain of Western retaliation for President Vladimir Putin’s invasion to ordinary Russians far more than previous rounds of penalties.

The European Union, United States, United Kingdom and other allies have steadily stepped up the intensity of their sanctions since Russia launched the invasion late last week.

While US and European officials made clear they still were working out the mechanics of how to implement the latest measures, and intend to spare Russia’s oil and natural gas exports, the sanctions in total potentially could amount to some of the toughest levied on a nation in modern times.