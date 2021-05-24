Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Risk remains of community transmission: Dr Fong|More than 20,000 Fijians infected with COVID-19|Three new deaths recorded|New measures likely for the North|PM assures government assistance to continue|Reports of Logani border breaches emerge|ANZMAT team praises Fiji frontliners|Young people reaches out to vulnerable families|310 infringement notices issued in a week for COVID breaches|One new COVID-19 case in North|Eight more die as COVID-19 death toll rises to 368|Suspected COVID-19 case being investigated in Bua|More senior citizens turn up at vaccination sites|COVID deaths increase in the Western Division|Hospitalisation numbers remain high|India reassures assistance for Fiji|Unvaccinated beneficiaries can lose out on monthly support|Anti-Vaxxer employer threatens his workers|Patients can be accompanied by a family member|More relief measures for FNPF members|COVID-related breaches increase in Sigatoka|Fully vaccinated Fijians can still be infected|Serua/Namosi vaccination on track|Blood shortage an issue, Red Cross request for blood donors|Five new COVID-19 deaths with 398 new infections|
Full Coverage

World

West Africa records new virus

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
August 16, 2021 1:20 pm
[Source: The Guardian]

An outbreak of a Marburg virus has been detected for the first time in Guinea, West Africa two weeks ago.

The World Health Organization says that a man believed to have carried the virus died eight days of showing symptoms.

Director General Doctor Tedros Adhanom says they are currently investigating the source of this outbreak.

Article continues after advertisement

“Marbug is a very different virus to the one that cause COVID-19 but many of the elements of the response are the same, isolating and caring for those infected, tracing and quarantining their contacts and engaging local communities in their response.”

Marburg virus is a high virulent disease that causes hemorrhagic fever, with a fatality ratio of up to 88 percent.

It was first identified in 1967 and is in the same family as the virus that causes Ebola virus disease.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.