West Africa records new virus

An outbreak of a Marburg virus has been detected for the first time in Guinea, West Africa two weeks ago.

The World Health Organization says that a man believed to have carried the virus died eight days of showing symptoms.

Director General Doctor Tedros Adhanom says they are currently investigating the source of this outbreak.

“Marbug is a very different virus to the one that cause COVID-19 but many of the elements of the response are the same, isolating and caring for those infected, tracing and quarantining their contacts and engaging local communities in their response.”

Marburg virus is a high virulent disease that causes hemorrhagic fever, with a fatality ratio of up to 88 percent.

It was first identified in 1967 and is in the same family as the virus that causes Ebola virus disease.