Weather aids fight against US wildfires, but death toll climbs

Tens of thousands of people on the US West Coast have evacuated their homes as massive blazes continue to rage.

Improved weather conditions on Saturday offered some hope to exhausted firefighters battling massive wildfires on the United States’ West Coast, authorities said, but the death toll linked to the fires has been steadily rising and tens of thousands of people are displaced.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown said on Friday that more than 40,000 people had been evacuated from their homes since the fires began, while nearly 500,000 residents were under three different evacuation alert levels.

Article continues after advertisement

The state advised some residents to pack and be vigilant, some to be ready to flee at a moment’s notice, and others to leave their homes immediately, Reuters news agency said.

Evacuees have sought refuge in “shopping mall parking lots, fraternal lodges and at the Oregon Convention Center” in the heart of Portland, the state’s largest city.

Turkey reported 1,509 more coronavirus cases, bringing the country’s overall infection count to 289,635, according to the Health Ministry data.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Turkey increased by 48 over the past day, reaching 6,999.

The number of patients in critical condition now stands at 1,241, the data showed.

More than 28.5 million people around the world have been diagnosed with the coronavirus and nearly 916,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. About 19.2 million patients have recovered.