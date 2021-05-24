We would have ended war if Ukraine had better weapons: Zelensky

In his nightly video address to his country, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said if Ukraine had access to better weapons “comparable to the ones used by Russia, we would have already ended this war”.

President Zelensky said that “in all my interviews and negotiations with leaders of the democratic world, it is unfair that Ukraine is still forced to ask for what its partners have been storing for years”.

He said that if these countries have the weapons and ammunition that Ukraine needs, “it is their moral duty to help protect freedom, to save the lives of thousands of Ukrainians”.

Article continues after advertisement

He further added that if his country got the weapons which have been promised to them in the coming weeks, it will save the lives of thousands of people.

President Zelensky added that the intensity of Russian firing in Kharkiv in Donbas and in the Dnipropetrovsk region has increased, even targeting civilian structures.

“The fate of tens of thousands of Mariupol residents who were relocated to Russian-controlled territories is unknown,” Zelensky said.

This comes as Russia’s defence ministry has issued a fresh ultimatum to Ukrainian troops holding up in the besieged city of Mariupol to lay down arms.