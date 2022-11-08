We want concrete actions - Seychelles president

[Source: BBC]

The President of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan, says his wish for this summit is that good decisions and pledges are followed by “concrete actions instead of another set of promises that will take too long to materialise”.

Speaking at the summit, he says he extends his support and solidarity to “all nations that have experienced the terrible effects of climate change lately. We stand by you as you mourn those who have disappeared, and as you rebuild your towns and villages”.

He says many young people are asking whether COP is “a counting game: 26, 27, 28”. Or whether it is a real countdown to saving our planet?

He adds that the Seychelles’ contribution to the destruction of the planet is “minimal, yet we suffer the most”, with its islands” disappearing” and coastal areas under threat.

Despite this, he says the Seychelles is pledging to further contribute to the protection of all its carbon-absorbing mangroves and seagrass meadows by 2023, adding to its mitigation of climate change.