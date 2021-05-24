Home

'We are the Pacific ocean' says Tonga's PM in Palau

RNZ
April 14, 2022 11:00 am
Our Ocean conference. [Source: RNZ]

Tonga’s Prime Minister has told the Our Ocean Conference in Palau that island communities encounter several multifaceted ocean challenges.

Hu’akavameiliku Siaosi Sovaleni told 500 delegates from more than 80 nations “that we are small island communities with small economies and capacities and managing our ocean alone.”

The prime minister quoted renowned Pacific academic and ocean champion, the late Epeli Hauʻofa:

‘Oceania is vast, Oceania is expanding, Oceania is hospitable and generous, Oceania is humanity rising from the depths of brine and regions of fire deeper still, Oceania is us.’

“We are the Pacific Ocean, it is the largest and deepest ocean base on earth. So for Small Island and large ocean states, it is critical to understand the inter-connectivity between land and oceans for sustainable development.

