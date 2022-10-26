Watchdog concerned at Vanuatu election counting and activities

[Source: RNZ]

Transparency International Vanuatu, which observed the recent general election, believes there was illegal activity during the polling and has concerns about the counting process.

Its CEO Willie Tokon is preparing a report with recommendations including changes to the way votes are counted.

Dr. Tokon also criticized the last-minute arrival of the 49 international observers for the snap election which took place on October 13.

He said the observers should have arrived earlier to meet with his team and other stakeholders to help with the observation in Vanuatu before they traveled to the outer islands.

Instead, they worked through Foreign Affairs to arrange to meet with Dr Tokon on the day before Election Day but left for Tanna early that morning without meeting the team.