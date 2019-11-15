Washington state patient is discharged from the hospital

The first US patient to have a confirmed case of Wuhan coronavirus, a man in his 30s, has been discharged from the Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, Washington, the hospital said Monday in a statement.

“The patient remains in isolation at home and is being monitored by the Snohomish Health District, in coordination with his care team at Providence,” the statement said. “For the privacy of the patient, we will not be disclosing the exact date of discharge or any additional details regarding his discharge process.”

The patient issued the following statement: “I am at home and continuing to get better. I ask that the media please respect my privacy and my desire not to be in the public eye.

“I would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and the entire team at Providence who cared for me. I appreciate all of the concern expressed by members of the public, and I look forward to returning to my normal life,” the patient said.

There are now at least 11 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States. Six cases have been confirmed in California, one in Massachusetts, one in Washington state, one in Arizona and two in Illinois. There have been two instances of person-to-person transmission – one in Illinois and one in California.