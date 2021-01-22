Wary Johnson careful not to raise hopes

The UK Prime Minister has responded to calls that were getting louder for clarity about what might happen next and when.

He pencilled in a date for the country’s diary. But 8 March is the hoped-for beginning of the end of lockdown – far from a guarantee.

Political demands for more information from his backbench MPs and the opposition were part of the reason for his announcement. But there was also the relentless march of the clock.

“We will introduce a new manged isolation process, in hotels for those who cannot be refused entry including those arriving home from country’s where we have already imposed international travel bans. They will be required to isolate for 10 days without exception.”

The government had promised it would give schools in England two weeks’ notice of whether they would be able to open after half-term.