Warren Buffett's company Berkshire Hathaway sells US airline shares

| @BBCWorld
May 3, 2020 3:48 pm

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett says his company Berkshire Hathaway has sold all of its shares in the four largest US airlines.

Speaking at the annual shareholders’ meeting, Mr Buffett said “the world has changed” because of the coronavirus.

He then said he had been wrong to invest in the airline industry.

Mr Buffett’s comments came just hours after Berkshire Hathaway announced a record $50bn (£40bn) net first quarter loss, Reuters news agency reports.

The conglomerate had an 11% stake in Delta Air Lines, 10% of American Airlines, 10% of Southwest Airlines, and 9% of United Airlines, according to its annual report and company filings.

The firm began investing in the four airlines in 2016, after avoiding the aviation industry for years.

