Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
250 new infections, one more COVID-19 death|Vaccinating students crucial to re-opening schools|UN reassures commitment to Fiji|Roadblocks hinder frontliners in Kadavu|25,000 households to be assisted by Save the Children Fiji|Operations continue despite maritime deployment|Pacific Eye Institute receives timely assistance|Global response to fight COVID-19 crucial|Certain villages reluctant to adopt public health measures|Resorts receive advanced bookings|Damodar Cinemas ready to reopen|25 new infections in Kadavu, eight more COVID-19 deaths |Gunu village a high-risk area: MOH|COVID-19 may become endemic in Fiji|Public restricted from Nabouwalu wharf|PM reaffirms commitment to PIF|Tamavua Youth club assists families|UN’s COVAX allocation for Fiji complete|Police in Lautoka on standby for deployment|Fijians in informal settlements prioritize survival|Agriculture gets multi-million dollar EU boost|Somosomo remains on high alert|Senior citizens urged to get vaccinated|India maintains commitment to help Fiji|Frontliners work to contain COVID-19 in Kadavu|
Full Coverage

World

Warmer Arctic led to killer cold in Texas, much of US

The Associated Press
September 3, 2021 10:52 am
[Source: The Associated Press]

Warming of the Arctic caused by climate change has increased the number of polar vortex outbreaks.

This is when frigid air from the far north bathes the central and eastern United States in killer cold, a study finds.

The study in the journal Science Thursday is the first to show the connections between changes in the polar region and February’s Valentine’s Week freeze that triggered widespread power outages in Texas, killing more than 170 people and causing at least $20 billion in damage.

Article continues after advertisement

The polar vortex normally keeps icy air trapped in the Arctic. But warmer air weakens the vortex, allowing it to stretch and wander south. The number of times it has weakened per year has more than doubled since the early 1980s, said study lead author Judah Cohen, a winter storm expert for Atmospheric Environmental Research, a commercial firm outside of Boston.

Climate scientists are still debating how and whether global warming is affecting cold snaps — they know it’s reducing the overall number of cold days, but they are still trying to understand if it leads to deeper cold snaps.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.