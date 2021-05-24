"War is madness," says Pope Francis, calling for peace in Ukraine

Speaking on Sunday during the Angelus address from his window on St. Peter’s Square, Francis said that the Vatican is willing to do “everything” it can for peace in Ukraine.

Francis said he has sent two cardinals to Ukraine to assist humanitarian efforts, “not only as a sign of the presence of the Pope,” Francis said, “but of all people who want to say ‘war is madness, please stop, look at this cruelty!’”

The Pope called for a “return to respecting international law” and urged that evacuation corridors be opened so civilians can escape the conflict.

“In Ukraine a river of blood and tears is flowing,” the Pope said. “It is not just a military operation but a war which creates death and destruction!””

Francis also thanked journalists who “risked their lives” to report on the war.

“Thank you brothers and sisters,” he said to journalists, “for this service which allows us to be near the drama of the people and to see the cruelty of war.”